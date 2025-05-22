CHEPSTOW Town face Rhondda Valley outfit Ynyshir Albions in a winner-takes-all Ardal South play-off final on Friday night (May 23) at the CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, with the Jockeys targeting a place in the second tier of Welsh football for the first time, reports the FAW.
The two sides will battle it out to be the third and final team promoted to the JD Cymru South for the 2025/26 campaign.
Cardiff Draconians and Treowen Stars have already confirmed their spots in the second tier for next season after being crowned champions in the Ardal South West and Ardal South East respectively.
The Dracs lifted the title after finishing five points above Ynyshir, while the Stars lost just three league games all season to finish 12 points clear of runners-up Chepstow.
The battle for that second-place spot in the Ardal South East did go down to the wire though, with Chepstow only finishing above third-place Caldicot Town on goal difference.
A 1-1 last league game draw with fellow play-off rivals Goytre AFC left them biting their nails, with the latter five points behind with two games to play.
But relegation battling Abercarn United then did the Jockeys a favour, securing their status in the league by beating Goytre 3-2.
Marc Ingles’ Chepstow side have been steadily climbing up the Ardal South East in recent years, finishing ninth before placing fifth last season.
The goals of summer signing Adam Wakley have proved crucial this term, with the 33-year-old bagging 18 in the league – double the tally of any of his teammates.
But Chepstow must bounce back from disappointment in the Ardal South League Cup final last Friday night, when they led 2-0 at half-time against Cardiff Corinthians but collapsed in the last 35 minutes to lose 5-2.
Ynyshir Albions are aiming for a return to the JD Cymru South after relegation from the second tier two years ago.
The Buns placed fifth in the Ardal South West last season before finishing as runners-up this term.
Dane Williams’ side had the best defence in the division with only 24 goals conceded in 30 matches, while at the other end of the pitch the scoring has been spread out across the team – 20-year-old Joseff Haig has the best goal tally with nine.
Ynyshir – who were promoted to the JD Cymru South via this route in 2022 – are undoubtedly the form team heading into the play-off, having won 10 of their final 11 league games of the season and their last eight in a row.
Meanwhile, Chepstow’s 2nds face one more match in the FAW Cymru South East Reserve League at home to Monmouthshire county rivals Abergavenny Town next Wednesday night (May 28) when the second-placed Pennies could be going for the title.
Abergavenny are three points behind leaders Cwmbran Celtic with two games to play ahead of a visit to Croesyceiliog Athletic on Saturday (May 24) and then Chepstow, although Newport Corinthians, five points behind the leaders with two games to play, also have a chance.