New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pig's Pizzas at Church Farm, Church Street, Littledean, Cinderford; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: Sedbury Space at The Gaff Youth Centre, 11 King Alfreds Road, Sedbury, Chepstow; rated on May 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bream Sports & Social Club at High Street, Bream, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on May 14