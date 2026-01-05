Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Churcham - two-way traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water for new installation works.
• M4, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm January 11 to 1am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm January 18 to 1am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm January 19 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.