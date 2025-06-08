THE FOREST of Dean District Council visited Huntley Church of England School on Friday, June 6, to talk to pupils about ocean protection.
In the lead up to World Ocean Day yesterday (Sunday, June 8), the council’s Climate Change Advisor spoke with children about key environmental issues like plastic pollution and its impact on marine wildlife.
Through a creative session which the council called “craftivism”, pupils turned waste materials into marine creatures, and the year six class created posters about what they had learned to take home.
Huntley School is taking part in the Eco-Schools programme, which is the world’s largest environmental education initiative.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “We're proud to be supporting Huntley Primary and ten other schools across the Forest of Dean to take part in Eco-Schools, which will help them to make their schools more sustainable, increase environmental learning and benefit their local communities.”
The news comes as the council hosts an art exhibition about the River Wye at its Coleford offices until June 30.
Local artists from the Save the Wye group are exhibiting work, helping to raise awareness about the state of the River Wye. The council said the message strongly supports its ongoing efforts to protect local waterways and promote environmental responsibility.
The message is similar to the mission of World Ocean Day. It occurs annually on June 8 and aims to raise awareness about the protection of waterways, the impact of plastic in the oceans, and explores the ways people can work to protect oceans.
It is recognised by thousands of event organisers in over 150 countries, including youth groups, aquariums, zoos, museums, universities, schools, and businesses, along with those in the maritime and marine industry.
