Plans to change the use of a stone outbuilding to a holiday let in the Forest of Dean are due to be discussed next week.
The two-storey building at Bourne End in High Beech Road, The Pludds near Cinderford, was used as an art studio by the property’s previous owner.
The one-bedroom building is already being used as a holiday let and a retrospective planning application will be debated by the next meeting of the Forest of Dean District Council’s development management committee in Coleford.
A bathroom has been installed within the existing store but planners say the scheme does not propose to alter the dimensions and external appearance of the existing building.
The outbuilding is two storey with a footprint of approximately 30sqm and an overall height of 6m.
The ground floor layout consists of a dining/ living room, kitchen and shower and he first floor consists of a bedroom.
An existing boundary wall has been removed to allow additional space for the access and parking for two vehicles.
And on the opposite side of the road, part of a wall has been removed along the front boundary of the dwelling to provide a parking space to the front of Bourne End.
Some 14 residents have objected to the proposals. Their fears include traffic and safety concerns with vehicles reversing onto the public bridleway.
They also say the area is too restricted to sustain more vehicles, leading to potential accidents.
And they believe increased traffic and parking congestion poses risks to riders, horses, and children using the bridleway.
Many objectors prefer the building to remain an art studio, which they believe is more beneficial to the local community.
They also say holiday let visitors lack local knowledge, leading to safety risks.
The applicants said in their representations that the holiday let is rented on a short-term basis.
And the proposed use will bring in tourism to the local area which can help to grow the leisure, retail and hospitality sector.
“The single bedroom let will not adversely increase traffic flow that will result in detrimental harm to the condition of the road,” they said.
“The outbuilding is set away from the nearby dwelling houses.
“The holiday let will not affect the surrounding properties in terms of overlooking, overshadowing or noise disturbance.
“No adverse impacts are expected to arise to the living conditions of nearby residents.”
A mirror has been added to the wall opposite the access to the parking spaces to allow better visibility, they said. Planning officers have recommended approving the scheme.
The Pludds is a hamlet near Cinderford which has been in existence since the late 1700s. One of the oldest surviving houses, Pludds Court, dates from the late 18th or early 19th century and at its height the hamlet boasted shops, a beerhouse, a choral society and a cricket club. A coalshaft known as Pluds on the outskirts of the village was part of Lydbrook Colliery.
