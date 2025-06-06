THE FOREST of Dean is set to host free Hepatitis C testing events in late June.
On Monday, June 23, a team from NHS Gloucestershire will be in Coleford at the Clock tower between 10am and 3pm.
They will also be at Lydney’s B&M car park, near the boating lake on Tuesday, June 24 between 10am and 3pm.
Hepatitis C is a virus that can infect the liver. If left untreated, it can sometimes cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage to the liver.
The virus often does not have noticeable symptoms until the liver has been significantly damaged, meaning many people have the infection without realising it.
It's estimated around 118,000 people in the UK had chronic Hepatitis C in 2019.
