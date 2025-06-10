TODAY we celebrate Age Without Limits Day, a day dedicated for communities to come together and take action to end ageism.
However, it’s more than that. I spoke with Age UK South Gloucestershire who has been running events this week across its patch, highlighting and showcasing the inspirational elder residents of our communities.
Christine Wedlake, of Age UK South Gloucestershire said: “We wanted to dispel the myth that when you retire, you just sit down, put your feet up and that’s it - as people were told in the past.
“We’re celebrating local older people that are doing the opposite of that. Living and ageing well in later life. There are people that are volunteering, there’s a lady who is a weight lifter, and there’s a man who often cycles up to 84-miles a week and volunteers at the Yate Community Bike Hub.
“It’s celebrating older people that are doing things, keeping fit and healthy and contributing to their communities.”
The day is also about distancing ourselves from the stereotypes held of older people, but the day also has a deeper message.
The message is that you can live well into later life, and when communities work together of all ages, everyone benefits.
Everyone has a story to tell, and age does not restrict its value. Whether it’s an 11-year-old boy completing an outstanding fundraiser, or a wildlife enthusiast researching big cats for decades - we all play an integral role in our communities together.
Age UK Gloucestershire is regularly in the Forest of Dean communities, including Cinderford, Newent, Lydney, Mitcheldean and Coleford. The team is at hand for community drop-ins providing help and support to anyone 65 and over.
You can find out more about when they are available and where to find them via the Age UK Gloucestershire website.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.