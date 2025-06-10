LYDNEY’S Tesco will host the NHS Gloucestershire information bus between 10am and 3pm on Monday, June 16.
The bus is traveling around the county providing residents with information about diabetes, including risk scores, blood glucose testing for those who are at risk, and generally raising awareness of type 2 diabetes.
The news comes as we recognise Diabetes Week (Monday, June 9 to Sunday, June 15).
The focus of the campaign this year is health checks people need when they have diabetes and highlighting why they’re so important. It also examines some of the reasons people might not get them.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Health checks are tests to check your average blood sugar levels and how well your heart and kidneys are working, as well as check-ups on your eyes and feet. They can help spot signs of any changes early on, so you can get all the help and support you need.
“The number of people getting all their checks has increased in the last few years, but more than one in three people still aren’t getting all the checks they need.”
The NHS’ Community Diabetes Service supports people with type 2 diabetes in managing their condition. People may be referred to this team for concern that their long-term blood glucose control is too high, the need for new forms of diabetes medication, they might be experiencing repeated episodes of low blood glucose, or they may need help altering their diet to control their glucose.
NHS Gloucestershire said many people do not get checked out through fear of being judged, getting time off work, and feeling they don’t need a check-up.
You can get more information about diabetes by heading down to Tesco in Lydney, or you can go online to the NHS website.
