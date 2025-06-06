TRAIN passengers face longer journey times between Lydney and Cardiff next week because of engineering works.
The works are due to start between Cardiff and Newport on Monday (June 9) and will run until Friday (June 13).
It means that trains will have to use slower relief tracks which will increase the scheduled 37-minute journey between the Forest and the Welsh capital.
Among the services that will be affected those between Cheltenham and Cardiff run by Transport for Wales and trains between Nottingham and Cardiff operated by CrossCountry.
The Seven Tunnel will also be closed from Monday until Friday, June 20 with an hourly service between London and South Wales running through the Forest.
