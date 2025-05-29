A SUPPORT network for those living with chronic pain and fatigue has welcomed new members, as it expands with more groups.
“Club Connect” is the umbrella name for the network, which comprises a variety of support groups in Forest of Dean communities.
The network’s goal is to provide a safe space for people living with chronic pain and fatigue conditions. They’re invited to come have a coffee, and have a chat with others who understand how it can affect both physical and mental wellbeing.
Louise French, who runs the Cinderford groups, said: “We just sit and chat and it’s nice because when you’re talking, you haven’t got that blank ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’ expression.”
Currently, there are the support groups of; Connect Lydney, Connect Coleford, and Connect Cinderford. The Lydney group is run by the network’s founder Karen Panait, and is based at the River Children and Family Centre.
The Coleford group is run by Shannon Dunkley and Karen Panait, and is based at the Sixteen Community Cafe.
Connect Cinderford has two groups, run by Louise French. A day group based at The Causeway Club, and an evening group at CANDI.
The origins of Club Connect started with Karen Panait along with the help of Social Wellbeing Prescriber Julia Woodruff, who was instrumental in getting the first group up and running. They identified there were no support services available for people with chronic pain symptoms, such as fibromyalgia.
Soon after, Louise started a group in Cinderford, which later expanded into a second Cinderford group for the evenings.
Louise said: “It got to the point where it was like, there isn’t any form of support out there for people living with chronic pain. You get people who sympathise, but unless you actually live with some sort of chronic pain or chronic fatigue, you cannot understand what that person is going through.
“I was recommended to Karen’s group, I didn’t even know it existed. I went over there and about five or ten minutes into the first session, I thought ‘I want to do this. I might do it in Cinderford.”
Outside of the group meetings, every individual group has its own social space via Whatsapp, a mobile phone application. Group members continue chatting, form friendships, and talk about anything they’re feeling.
These groups, whether in person or via social media, are very important to the community. Karen explained that families have expressed their gratitude to the work of the groups.
Karen said: “They can see the benefit and the difference it has made to them and their family, just being able to sit and talk. The fact that someone is going away from somewhere happy and feeling understood is a big thing.”
One group member said: “I left feeling a lot happier than I had in years, can’t wait for the next session. I had been wishing for some form of support group for a while, so I’m so glad I’ve had the opportunity to meet people through this group.”
Another group member said: “Thank you everyone, so nice to know we’re not alone and other people understand what we’re going through.”
Currently the group is voluntarily-run and any costs are covered by the group leaders. However, talks are ongoing with the Forest of Dean District Council for funding.
Lin Waters, a Community Builder at The Forest of Dean District Council said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support groups like this. There’s nothing for people suffering with chronic pain, and sometimes it’s about having people there that understand, so the group is very important.
“It can be difficult to talk to your nearest and dearest, so to meet a group of people that understand what you’re going through, how you’re feeling and how it’s affecting your life can mean everything.”
If you would like to join, you can contact the group via Facebook, via email on [email protected] or turn up to a group meeting. Lydney is the first and third Monday of every month between 11am and 12.30pm, Coleford is the second and fourth Friday of every month between 11am and 12.30pm.
