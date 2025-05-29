DUMPING rubbish on the edge of a recycling centre is still fly-tipping and could attract a hefty fine, the Forest Council has warned.
It follows an incident in which household waste was left at the edge of a recycling site in Newent on Tuesday (May 27).
The authority is now appealing for witnesses and is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
“Leaving items at a recycling centre that do not belong there is fly-tipping.
“Pictured are items we’ve found in Newent today. These bulky items should have been disposed of correctly at the local Household Recycling Centre, or a collection could have been arranged through the Forest of Dean District Council.”
A spokesperson added: “We all have a duty to protect the environment and our towns and villages here in the Forest of Dean.
“Please remember to dispose of your waste correctly. There is no excuse for fly-tipping.”
The council is also reminding residents that it offers a bulky waste collection service for those unable to transport large items themselves.
This service can be booked through the council website and includes the collection of items such as furniture, mattresses and white goods such as washing machines and fridges.
To find out more about how to book a bulky waste collection, visit www.fdean.gov.uk
Anyone with information about the fly-tipping incidentshould contact the council’s Street Warden Team by email at [email protected].
