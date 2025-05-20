THERE are calls for more motorcycle-specific spaces in the country, despite the South West ranked the best region in England for them in council car parks.
Research conducted by Bikesure showed statistically the region is the best for the number of bikes it can fit in designated spaces provided for licensed motorbikes within council car parks, with room for 2,338.
But the South West has only 696 motorcycle-specific spaces, whereas the total number of parking spaces for vehicles is 140,852. This equates to a paltry 0.49 per cent. While it still leaves a huge shortfall, it’s the finest provision in the country.
Rob Balls, Bikesure general manager, said: “Our findings lay bare the reality that UK motorcyclists are being undoubtedly overlooked when it comes to the safe and secure parking of their machines.
“It's concerning to us that, despite there being over 1.4 million licensed bikes on our roads, our councils have made provisions for fewer than 12,000 of them. This just doesn't feel good enough. It’s time for all local authorities to recognise the scale of the problem and start addressing the imbalance. The numbers just don’t add up, and bikers deserve better.
Rob added: “Things may not look as bad in the South West as they do elsewhere, but it still doesn’t make for the greatest reading either. Regardless of the figures, we believe that riders deserve the same consideration and consistency as is given to car drivers. Clearer rules, fairer charges, and safer, designated areas would go a long way in helping bikers feel recognised and respected on the road.”
In total there are 16 car parks in the Forest which are owned and run by the Forest of Dean District Council, seven of which are free.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “Motorcycles are welcome to park free of charge in any of our council owned car parks.
“Where designated motorcycle bays are available, riders are encouraged to use them, and where these are not present, motorcycles may park in any standard bay, excluding those reserved for Blue Badge holders.
“Full details of our car parks, including the number of bays and layout information, are available on our website to help residents and visitors plan ahead.”
The news comes after Forest of Dean District Council chiefs abolished the first hour charge for their car parks last year, leading to a cabinet meeting on May 15, where councillors voted to bring Coleford’s Pyart Court into the scheme.
Reports suggest this was a way for the local authority to attract more visitors and tourists to the Forest of Dean area.
At the Coleford site currently, the charges are 20p for an hour and 40p for two hours – which applies 24 hours and seven days a week. Blue badgers holders are also charged the same rate.
You can find out more information about parking in the Forest of Dean, including cars and motorcycles, by visiting the Forest of Dean District Council website.