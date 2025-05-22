In June 2024 the Council’s Licensing Team received reports that a child had fallen from a horse during a riding lesson at the centre. Forest of Dean District Council’s Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit investigated, finding that Severnwye Equestrian were providing riding lessons without the necessary licence to operate. It continued to do so until August 2024 despite warnings from Licensing Officers. The Severnwye Equestrian website also published an expired 5* licence.