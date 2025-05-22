Forest of Dean District Council has issued an official warning to an equestrian centre near Lydney for carrying out activities which involved animals, without the authority of a licence.
Severnwye Farm Limited, trading as Severnwye Equestrian, failed a vet inspection to renew their licence in November 2023 due to flaws in the premises where the horses were kept. This resulted in a licence refusal. Severnwye Farm did not appeal the decision and did not reapply.
Leader of Forest of Dean District Council, Cllr Adrian Birch said: “This case illustrates how seriously we treat regulatory offences and highlights the collaborative working relationship between teams at the council to enforce where required.
“If you own or run a business that requires specific licensing to operate, it is imperative that this is up to date and in place. If not, then the Council will investigate and will enforce it.
“Should you require information on licensing, please see the Council’s website, or speak to a member of staff to find out more.”
In June 2024 the Council’s Licensing Team received reports that a child had fallen from a horse during a riding lesson at the centre. Forest of Dean District Council’s Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit investigated, finding that Severnwye Equestrian were providing riding lessons without the necessary licence to operate. It continued to do so until August 2024 despite warnings from Licensing Officers. The Severnwye Equestrian website also published an expired 5* licence.
Forest of Dean District Council’s legal team considered the matter for prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, and as a result of a full admission to the offence from directors representing Severnwye Farm Limited, the company was issued with a caution and paid costs to the council of £1,500.
Severnwye Farm Limited has since reapplied to the council for a licence to operate and after recommendations were implemented, it was issued with a 2* licence.