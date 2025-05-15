LYDNEY Town Council is on the lookout to identify new burial grounds, which is part of its strategic plan.
The council’s Burial Committee says the search for a new location is a top priority, as burial ground within the cemetery is limited, and capacity could be reached within the next decade.
Leanne Gay, an Officer at Lydney Town Council who also has responsibility for burials said: “Looking at the whole of the cemetery where there’s space going either side within the boundaries, we roughly still have about eight to ten years.”
Leanne Gay explained currently, Section L has four plots left, the new Section H has capacity for 70 plots, and the area at the back, known as the “Reflective Garden” could host between 100 and 150.
The council has looked at possible new sites over the last few years, but these are unsuitable. One area of land was not available for purchase to the council, and another had a water table too high to pass regulations.
Under government rules, a grave must have at least one metre clearance between the base of the grave and the top of the water table, and no standing water in them when dug.
Lydney is particularly difficult to get this balance right, as the area is prone to flooding, as residents experienced in the aftermath of Storm Bert.
The council has identified a few other areas for burial within Lydney Cemetery, and recently agreed a new section; “Section H”, which could add some space for a few more years.
While legislation allows Lydney Town Council to use a site for burials in nearby villages, it believes residents would be unhappy if that decision was made.
Michael Greenfield, Lydney Town Council Clerk, said: “Lydney residents would like to be buried within Lydney and we would like them to be buried within Lydney - it’s the space for burials that’s the challenge for the Town Council.”
Cllr Emma Taylor, Chair of the Burial Committee said: “A large proportion of Lydney residents have been in Lydney all their lives, and to leave Lydney would really upset their families. People are passionate about Lydney, so identifying land is the priority so people can stay here.”
The council continues to look at various options. The council said ideally, they would like developers to donate land so they can cope with the numbers of current residents and potentially new residents when houses are built.
Cllr Emma Taylor said: “We are going to carry on trying to find more burial land, whether that’s working with other authorities, or working with developers. Moving forward, we’re hoping for something positive.”
Lydney Town Council said it is open to discussion for any developer who would like to build in Lydney, and part of the discussions could be about burial space.
Michael Greenfield explained it is a lengthy process to try to identify land for burial space, and fulfil all the necessary requirements, so the council would like to do it as soon as possible.