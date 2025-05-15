THE 37th edition of The Sunday Times Rich List has revealed Sir James Dyson and his family as the richest in the Southwest, with a net worth of £20.8 billion securing him a top four spot nationally.
The full list of Britain’s 350 wealthiest individuals and families was published online on Friday, May 16.
This year’s Rich List highlights a notable decline in the number of UK billionaires, dropping from 177 in 2022 to 156 in 2025, the sharpest fall since the list began.
Combined wealth across all 350 richest people stands at £772.8 billion, down 3% from last year, a figure still greater than the annual GDP of Switzerland.
Among other regional standouts, Peter Hargreaves climbed to fourth in the Southwest ranking after seeing his wealth increase by nearly half a billion pounds in the past year following the sale of Hargreaves Lansdown in 2024.
Meanwhile, entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick rose to second place in the region with a significant jump in wealth.
The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 also reveals that the entry level for the prestigious 40 Under 40 group has nearly doubled to £100 million, reflecting the growing fortunes of younger entrepreneurs.
The list continues to showcase a diverse range of self-made wealth, spanning industries from high tech and video games to everyday products like makeup and jogging bottoms.
Robert Watts, the compiler of the Rich List, commented: “The Rich List is changing. Our billionaire count is down, and total wealth is falling. Fewer super-rich are choosing to live in the UK. We also noticed strong criticism of recent Treasury policies from both international and homegrown wealthy individuals.”
He added: “Despite the challenges, inspiring stories emerge of entrepreneurs building fortunes through innovation and perseverance, often overcoming significant setbacks.”
For the full list and more details, visit The Sunday Times Rich List online at https://www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-rich-list.