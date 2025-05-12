Matthew Brunsdon-Tully was a barrister in a leading London chambers, where he was in chambers with High Court Judges Mr Justices Mostyn, Moor, Cusworth and Trowell, for a decade (as well as a door tenant at St John’s Chambers in Bristol) before becoming a partner at a leading London law firm and subsequently head of family at another (at which he was the youngest partner in the top three bands of Chambers UK in the category of UHNW financial remedies on divorce). In a former life Matthew also worked in Parliament for a then shadow cabinet member.