Wye Valley and Forest of Dean law firm Gwyn James Solicitors has expanded the family team with the recruitment of counsel, Matthew Brunsdon-Tully.
Matthew Brunsdon-Tully was a barrister in a leading London chambers, where he was in chambers with High Court Judges Mr Justices Mostyn, Moor, Cusworth and Trowell, for a decade (as well as a door tenant at St John’s Chambers in Bristol) before becoming a partner at a leading London law firm and subsequently head of family at another (at which he was the youngest partner in the top three bands of Chambers UK in the category of UHNW financial remedies on divorce). In a former life Matthew also worked in Parliament for a then shadow cabinet member.
After experiencing the bright lights of London, he has returned to his Monmouth roots and joined the firm April 2025.
Matthew grew up in the local area and left Monmouth School in 2002, where his stepfather was head of physics.
Matthew will be working alongside Katie Powell, who is an experienced chartered legal executive, with a wealth of experience in all areas of private family law, and Victoria Hubball head of the family team, who specialises in legal aid public law matters. They are assisted by Naomi Cicconie and Leah Powell who are both paralegals in the department.
Gwyn James Solicitors is a progressive, proactive firm, providing the highest levels of service in a friendly approachable but professional manner. Victoria Hubball said “the addition of Matthew will further strengthen the firm and contribute to its future development, cementing it as the go to firm in the local area. We are delighted he has joined us”