Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop has paid tribute to the men and women who fought in World War II in an exclusive statement for The Forester and Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
“This week marks 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe – a time to celebrate victory and reflect on the sacrifices made. We owe everything to our servicemen and women who defended democracy and stood against tyranny, with far too many making the ultimate sacrifice.
“We honour not only those on the frontlines, but also the medics, factory workers, parents, and civilians who kept the home front strong. Each played a vital role.
“Across the country, events will be held to commemorate this anniversary. In London, Union Flags will fly at the Cenotaph, and the VE Day 80 concert will be broadcast live at 8pm. My team and I will be attending commemorations to honour the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom.
“Here in the Forest of Dean, we’re proud to have over 4,000 veterans. Our Armed Forces and their families continue to be an important part of our community, and we must ensure they always receive our support and appreciation.
“Today is a moment to give thanks and to honour a generation that showed extraordinary courage and resilience. We will never forget the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of those who have served—and those who continue to serve.”