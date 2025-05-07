NORTH Herefordshire MP Ellie Chowns told Parliament in the 80th anniversary VE Day debate the extraordinary wartime story of her grandfather and the brave families of the French Resistance who saved his life.
The Green MP – whose constituency includes Brampton Abbotts, King’s Caple, Upton Bishop and Foy – began by acknowledging the deep significance of VE Day to North Herefordshire, which is home to many veterans and military families who will be spending time this week reflecting on the heroes who fought in World War II.
Ellie then recounted how, on August 16, 1943, her grandfatherJames Paterson’s Stirling bomber was shot down over southeast France.
Of the seven-man crew, only two survived.
Navigator James was rescued by the French Resistance and evaded capture for four months thanks to three local families in the area of Ambérieu, including Marius and Jeanne Lapierre, who hid him in their bakery, before he was smuggled over the Pyrenees to safety.
Ellie paid special tribute to the Lapierres, whose courage at great personal risk ensured her family’s future.
In 2014, her father’s research reconnected the families, and Ellie was honoured to visit Monique, daughter of Marius and Jeanne Lapierre, last year.
She concluded her speech with a call to action, saying: “As we challenge the forces of the far right, as we recognise and remember the resistance of those 80 years ago who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend Europe against Nazism, let the memory of all those who showed such bravery never be forgotten.”