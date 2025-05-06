A MAN from Sling has pleaded not guilty to two alleged offences.
Henry Tyreman-Thomas, 28, of no fixed abode but provided a Sling address, is accused of failing to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test contrary to the Road Traffic Act, and resisting a constable in the exercise of their duty.
The magistrate set a case management hearing for May 15, with the case set for trial in Newport Magistrates Court, July 1.
Defence solicitor Mr Samir Tahir of Hine Solicitors did not add further comment. Mr Tyreman-Thomas was released on unconditional bail.