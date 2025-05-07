POLICE chased a man on foot and made an arrest during a search for a suspect who had failed to stop following a collision with a parked car.
The Forest of Dean South Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out patrols in the Coleford and Lydney areas on Sunday (May 4) in connection with a road crash in Albert Street, Lydney, earlier in the day, when a car driver had driven off after hitting a parked vehicle.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Initial searches for the man were unsuccessful, but after some persistence and patience he was spotted by officers.
“A foot chase ensued and a man was detained by PC Hale. A 19-year-old from Lydney was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
“He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police or who has dashcam footage which they feel is relevant is asked to make contact.
Information can be submitted by completing the following online form quoting incident 319 of 4 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report
Officers are taking part in increased patrols in Coleford following recent incidents in the town, including three separate cases involving violence in Market Place, with five people arrested at the weekend on suspicion of attempted murder.