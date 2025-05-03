POLICE have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained serious head and facial wounds in another Coleford town centre attack.
The incident in Market Place happened in the early hours of Saturday (May 3), and follows separate incidents last month in the same street – yards from the Forest police headquarters.
A man was previously attacked with metal bars on a Saturday afternoon during the visit of a large biker gang, and a blind man in his 60s was also abused and forced to the ground on a Sunday evening after repeated harrassment, allegedly by youths on mopeds.
Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who heard or saw the most recent disturbance in the vicinity of Market Place.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "It is understood that there was an altercation involving a group inside an address and a weapon is believed to have been used.
"A man aged in his 30s sustained multiple wounds to his face and head and he remains in hospital for treatment. At this time his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
"Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 3.40am and officers attended.
"Five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and are due to be questioned.
"Those arrested are a woman aged in her 20s, a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s and a man in his 40s.
"Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and at this time it is believed that those involved are known to each other.
"Enquiries are taking place including house to house, CCTV and forensic investigations."
Anyone who has information or witnessed what happened can provide information to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 65 of 3 May – https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Information can also be provided anonymously to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by either calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
The same street was the scene of a separate violent Saturday afternoon incident four weeks ago (April 5), where a man was attacked with metal bars while the town centre was filled with some 80 members of a biker gang who had parked their machines in and around the Clock Tower.
Four men from Gloucester and a man from Cheshire were subsequently arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
In the incident involving the blind man, a group of teenagers reportedly approached the blind victim before riding mopeds in circles and attempting to punch him, having allegedly previously targeted him by shouting abuse and following him around.