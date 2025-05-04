Dioramas of scenes from the Second World War were on show in the craft marquee at the Border County Steam and Vintage Show .
Enthusiast Paul Smith from Coleford began making the dioramas only last year when he was given a Lancaster model aircraft from his mother as a stocking filler for Christmas and carried on from there.
“It’s a year and a half’s work, starting with the aeroplane then scratch-built the 80th D Day commemoration.
He asked Keith, the hairdresser in Coleford, as he has photos of that era in his barber shop, if he had any of Coleford’s VE or VJ Day commemorations as he would like to get a small diorama of Coleford town centre ready for VJ Day in September