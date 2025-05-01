MORE than 400 young people from organisations across the Forest gathered in Coleford on Saturday (April 26) to mark St George’s Day.
Scouts have traditionally held events in honour of St George as the patron saint of Scouting but the event in the Forest includes a wide range of youth organisations.
The event – marked by a parade and activities at the Angus Buchanan Recreation Ground – was organised this year by the Mayor of Coleford’s Cadets.
The Mayor, Cllr Nick Penny, said the five-strong group representing uniformed organisations had wanted an event based on activities rather than the traditional service.
Mayor’s Cadet Lilah Powles said: “St George’s Day this year is a celebration of all the fantastic youth groups we have in Coleford and the Forest of Dean.
“We wanted to showcase to the community opportunities we have for young people and for potential volunteers to get involved with these organisations.”
The event started with a parade from St John’s Academy which was led by the band of the Lydney Air Training Corps.
It included Scouts from the youngest Squirrels to young adult Explorers, army and sea and police cadets and representatives of the student leadership team at Five Acres High School.
Members of the Scouts renewed their “promise” and awards were presented.
Among the awards presented was the highest achievement for the Cubs.
Ten-year-old Violet-Belle Carpenter of 1st Cinderford Scouts was presented with the Chief Scout’s Silver award by District Commissioner for the Forest Mark Stapleton.
Violet, a pupil at St White’s School in Cinderford has been a member of Cubs for three years and has completed a wide range of badges.
There was also a display by the Forest Sea Cadets and a number of stalls with activities and information about local organisations.