POLICE investigating a hate crime are appealing for information after a group of teenagers are reported to have repeatedly harassed and assaulted a blind man in Coleford’s Market Place.
The same street was the scene of a separate violent Saturday afternoon incident just three weeks ago, where a man was attacked with metal bars while the town centre was filled with some 80 members of a biker gang who had parked their bikes in and around the clock tower.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said of the alleged attack on the blind man: “The group approached the victim on Sunday afternoon (April 20) before riding their mopeds in circles and attempting to punch him.
“This took place on the corner of Market Place at around 8.30pm and resulted in the victim falling over.
“The victim, who is in his 60s, regularly walks in the area and it is thought that the boys have previously targeted him because of his blindness by shouting abuse and following him around.
“A member of the public who was in the area at the time helped the man up after the assault and officers are keen to hear from her as she may have witnessed what happened.”
Investigating officers would also like to hear from anyone who has information that they feel is relevant about the attack on the blind man.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 382 of 20 April: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
The Force has dedicated police and victim support hate crime coordinators who work alongside a strategic hate crime partnership to tackle hate.
If you have been affected by hate crime, you can contact the local victim care team in Gloucestershire on 0808 281 0112 or online at: https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/
In connection with the separate April 5 attack, four men from Gloucester and a man from Cheshire were subsequently arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.