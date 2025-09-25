POLICE are appealing for a woman dog owner to come forward after her pets attacked a woman and her pet in woodland.
Gloucestershire Police said it was reported that a woman was walking through Kilcot Woods in Newent when two border collies which were not on leads approached and tried to attack her cockapoo.
A force spokesperson said: “The woman tried to get the border collies away from her dog, but was bitten on the thigh sustaining a puncture wound which required medical treatment, while her cockapoo sustained a wound to its ear and was taken to a vet.
“This took place at around 4.15pm on Monday, September 15, and the owner of the border collies did not stop to check on the woman’s welfare.
“Officers are now asking her to make contact so that they can get an account of what happened.
“The woman was described as being white and in her 60s. She had a short strawberry blonde pixie haircut and was wearing dark trousers with a striped jacket.
“Her bordercollies were described as being long haired. One of them was black and white in colour and the other was brown and white in colour.
“Additionally investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.”
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 349 of 15 September: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
