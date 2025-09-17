THE annual Newent Classic Car show, hosted by the Rotary Club of Newent and District, was unfortunately called off around 1pm on Sunday, September 7 due to poor weather conditions.
Some classic car enthusiasts had already arrived at Newent Cricket Club at around 8am, with some covering themselves and their vehicles with gazebos. However, the rain continued to lash down throughout the morning and early afternoon, leading to organisers making the decision to stop early.
However, despite the weather and the subsequent muddy grounds, many attended in the morning. One such person, Martin Dalton, showcased his blue and white 1968 police panda vehicle.
Also in attendance was emergency service Severn Area Rescue Association and local food and drinks businesses.
