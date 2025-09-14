Puzzlewood was closed all day Friday (September 12) while emergency services and rescue volunteers searched for a Cambridgeshire man, only identified as Levi by Gloucestershire Police.
A police statement issued on Saturday said: “Searches had been taking place to find 23-year-old Levi, and Severn Area Rescue Association located a body yesterday afternoon, Friday 12 September.
“The circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious and Levi’s family and the coroner have been informed.
“Police have thanked all of those who were involved in the search, shared the appeal to try and locate Levi and those who called in with information or potential sightings.”
In an appeal to find the missing man on Friday, a police spokesperson had said officers believed Levi had left an address in Cambridgeshire at around 11.15am on Thursday (September 11” and travelled to Coleford.
“His vehicle has been found in the car park at Puzzlewood off Perrygrove Road and it’s believed to have been parked there since Thursday afternoon.
“Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen Levi today or who has information on his whereabouts to contact us.
“He is described as being of medium build, has a shaved head, black beard with a goatee and has tattoos on his neck and arms. He was last seen wearing green top and black work trousers.
“Police are searching for him along with support from the Severn Area Rescue Association. The National Police Air Service has also been involved in the search.”
