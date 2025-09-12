The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering all of Wales and most of England for the weekend, with disruption to some vital services likely.
A yellow alert for wind has been implemented, meaning that some delays to road, rail, and air transport are likely. The Met Office says a warning of this nature means delays to journey times and vital services could be likely. Their official guidance states the weather could impact:
Gusts of up to 70mph are possible with strong winds expected to arrive on Sunday afternoon and persist into Monday evening. The alert officially comes into force at 8pm on Sunday evening.
Comments
