AN NHS Gloucestershire free testing event for Hepatitis C is heading to Cinderford Tesco on Thursday, October 2 from 10am until 3pm.
It comes as part of a larger project, as The World Health Organisation set a target to end Hepatitis C worldwide by 2030. To help achieve this goal, the NHS has been offering free testing to those who might be at risk.
Numerous events have been seen throughout the county in 2024 and 2025, with those in the Forest of Dean being in Cinderford, Coleford and Lydney.
NHS Gloucestershire said: “Hepatitis C is a virus that can infect the liver. If left untreated, it can sometimes cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage to the liver over many years. Hepatitis C often does not have any noticeable symptoms until the liver has been significantly damaged. This means many people have the infection without realising it.
“But with modern treatments, it's usually possible to cure the infection, and most people with it will have a normal life expectancy. It's estimated around 118,000 people in the UK had chronic Hepatitis C in 2019.”
There are a few ways a person can become infected with the virus, if you come into contact with the blood of an infected person. Hepatitis C is usually spread through blood-to-blood contact.
Some ways the infection can spread include sharing unsterilised needles, often seen through drug users, a needlestick injury, tattooing or a body piercing, sharing razors or toothbrushes, or through a blood transfusion. On rare occasions, it can be passed through unprotected sex.
The NHS said some countries have a higher prevalence of Hepatitis C, so there can be a risk from dental and surgical treatment in some countries in Eastern Europe, South Asia and the Middle East.
More information can be found via the NHS website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.