New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Stags Cafe at Rugby Sports And Social Club, Dockham Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on September 3
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mitcheldean Chippy at Ansdells House, High Street, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on September 10
• Rated 5: The Railway Tandoori at Railway Inn, Station Road, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on September 3