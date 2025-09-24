New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Stags Cafe at Rugby Sports And Social Club, Dockham Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on September 3

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mitcheldean Chippy at Ansdells House, High Street, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: The Railway Tandoori at Railway Inn, Station Road, Newnham, Gloucestershire; rated on September 3