Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 10.56am September 16 to 4pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both direction Birdwood two-way lights installed by Severn Trent Water for emergency water main repairs.
• A40, from 8pm September 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley to Huntley - two-way signals for electrical works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 9am September 22 to 3pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 Both Directions, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closures for structure maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm September 22 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M5, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M4, from 9pm September 27 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm September 29 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• A40, from 9pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Over Rbt to Highnam Rbt, lane closure for drainage works.
• M4, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.