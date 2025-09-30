ALMUNI from the University of Gloucestershire are being called on to share photographs of their time at university from the year 1980 onwards, to become part of a digital scrapbook.
While the Special Collections and Archives Office holds multiple historical collections containing fascinating old photographs, coverage becomes thin from the 1980s onwards due to the onset of digital photography.
The Special Collections and Archives Office is calling on alumni to donate photographs from their student days, helping to preserve memories for future generations and to build on its already extensive collection.
Anne Pengelly, Assistant Librarian for the Special Collections and Archives Office said: “We hold the historic records of University of Gloucestershire, predecessor colleges and several special collections relating to Gloucestershire and beyond.
“We have a wonderfully diverse collection of documents, photographs and artefacts dating all the way back to the 1820s that supports the research activities of our students, staff and members of the public.”
The appeal comes as the university sees its recent relocation of the Archives Office to Francis Close Hall campus. The department is opening its doors for individuals and community organisations, including schools and historical groups, to dive into the past and enjoy a range of intriguing drawings, photographs, videos and written documents.
Among the vast array of historical collections is the ‘University Archive’, which documents the history of the institution, which originally was founded as the Cheltenham Training College. It shows the students who have studied at the university, going as far back as the early 19th century.
The archive holds various historical materials including manuscripts, maps, plans, photographs, clothing and artefacts. It provides visitors a glance into the daily life of staff and students throughout different eras in history and academia.
Nationally, the collection includes photographic stills from the Independent Television News image archive from the 1960s to the 1990s, documenting national and international news, including politics, crime, sport and notable people.
The university said the highlights include the ‘Gloucestershire Poets, Writers and Artists Collection’, which encompasses a variety of literary and artistic works relating to the county. Notable Forest of Dean figures who are documented in the materials include the renowned Dymock poets, U. A Fanthorpe and James Elroy Flecker.
Anne Pengelly said: “Members of the local community, including schools and historical groups, can browse a range of historical items held by the Archives Office on the online catalogue before visiting to identify which pieces are of interest.”
The news comes after other recent historical explorations of the Forest of Dean were showcased. Notably, University of Gloucestershire professor Dr Jason Griffiths gave a talk at Lydney Library on Wednesday, September 10.
Dr Griffiths explored a number of historical Forest of Dean playwrights and literary figures, giving audiences a fascinating insight into historical Forest life through art.
To make an appointment to visit the archives or to donate photographs to the university’s Archives and Special Collections office, you can contact the department through email on [email protected] or telephone 01242 714851.
