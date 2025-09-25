A LOCAL fruit grower has been granted permission to cover a further area of farmland with polytunnels.
The Savidge family run business at Woodfields Fruit Farm, Weston under Penyard applied to vary an already-granted permission at the farm, where crops include raspberries and blueberries, to increase the land available for the use of polytunnels.
But whilst Weston under Penyard Parish Council did not object to the scheme, it pointed out this was in effect an application for a whole new tranche of land to be covered, extending over nearly two hectares to the immediate west of those already in place at the farm.
The parish council stated that the planning authority should oversea that the tunnels’ polythene covers are removed out-of-season and this should be policed and properly observed.
Water run-off from the site is also a significant issue and required measures to reduce negative impact in the future, the parish councillors said.
Plans submitted with the scheme states that a ditch at the end of the tunnels would to lead to a detention pond, with the runoff water being stored and used to irrigate the plants.
Lauren Harrison, assistant drainage engineer at Balfour Beatty said the farm would be responsible for any overflow from the pond, and to any issues caused to third parties.
A proposed new hedgerow and trees would help define the path and soften the visual impact of the polytunnels from the footpath, planning officer Rebecca Jenman said.
The council’s principal natural environment officer Mandy Neill made no objection on the scheme’s visual impact. Her suggestion of planting up a small triangle of surplus land with an orchard, and to include oak trees within the new hedgerow, was accepted.
Full planning permission for the proposal was given.
