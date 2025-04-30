New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Symonds Yat Rock Cafe at Holly Barn, Symonds Yat Rock, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: LCH Catering at GL14; rated on April 8
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Lucky Takeway at 4 St John Street, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on April 1