FOREST of Dean police carried out patrols on the evening of Sunday, May 4 in Lydney and Coleford, resulting in the arrest of a wanted man.
PC Hale from the Forest’s Neighbourhood Team arrested a man wanted for failing to stop after a road traffic collision (RTC), following initial unsuccessful searches.
The man is currently being investigated on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent (TWOC), being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after an RTC, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
The news comes following a series of successful patrols in the Forest of Dean by police. More information can be found on social media.