A POLICE officer who failed to properly investigate a report of domestic abuse has been dismissed without notice.
In December 2022, PC Stuart Fadden oversaw an investigation into reports that a man physically assaulted, stalked and stole items from a woman he knew.
PC Fadden was supported by two different sergeants who, on separate occasions, gave him investigative action plans to follow. Both plans highlighted the need for PC Fadden to meet the victim in person and take a formal statement from her.
However, in September 2023, PC Fadden contacted the victim by phone and told her there was insufficient evidence to prosecute. He also told Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Criminal Justice Department that the victim was going to sign a statement retracting her complaint. The victim subsequently called the Force Control Room to complain.
Deputy Chief Constable Katy Barrow-Grint said: “PC Fadden did not have the authority to file the case yet told the victim there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the man she reported had assaulted and stalked her.
“Not only did he fail to follow the directions of his supervisors, meaning he carried out a poor investigation, he further traumatised a vulnerable woman who looked to him to help her.
“It’s critical that our officers support victims and carry out inquiries thoroughly and as expeditiously as possible.”
On Wednesday (April 30), PC Stuart Fadden was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to Orders and Instructions; Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct following a three day misconduct hearing at Police Headquarters.
The hearing’s panel concluded the breaches amounted to gross misconduct and PC Fadden was subsequently dismissed without notice. He was also added to the Police Barred List.
The news comes at a time when Gloucestershire Constabulary’s morale is reported as at an all time low.