POLICE in the Forest of Dean announced a busy night in Cinderford, including stop and searches and an arrest attempt.
The Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing North Team were joined by local police response teams on Wednesday April 30 for a late shift.
The teams made an arrest attempt for a woman wanted on suspicion of shoplifting and a warrant for failing to attend court. They also dealt with a man for driving without insurance, and made multiple stop and searches recovering Class B drugs and a knuckle duster.
One driver searched was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of Class A drugs.
If you spot suspicious activities in your area, you can report it by dialling 101.