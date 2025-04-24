FOREST of Dean Police reminded residents of the importance of correct car tax and insurance, following a vehicle seizure in Lydney on Wednesday (April 23).
PCSO Ravenhill and PCSO Gazzard were patrolling on foot in Lydney when they came across a vehicle parked on the highway, which showed to be untaxed since August 2024.
A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle has now been recovered and the owner will have to pay the back tax and a fine from the DVLA.
“This is a reminder that if you don't have tax or insurance on your vehicles then your vehicle will be seized if it's on the highway.”