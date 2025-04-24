FOREST of Dean Police reminded residents of the importance of correct car tax and insurance, following a vehicle seizure in Lydney on Wednesday (April 23).

PCSO Ravenhill and PCSO Gazzard were patrolling on foot in Lydney when they came across a vehicle parked on the highway, which showed to be untaxed since August 2024.

A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle has now been recovered and the owner will have to pay the back tax and a fine from the DVLA.

“This is a reminder that if you don't have tax or insurance on your vehicles then your vehicle will be seized if it's on the highway.”

You can check if your vehicle is taxed by visiting the Gov.uk website.