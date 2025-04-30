A FORMER police officer who punched a member of the public in a pub garden while off duty would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.
Former PC Cameron Talbot resigned from Gloucestershire Police last September, almost six months after he was involved in an altercation in the grounds of a pub in Bishop’s Cleeve, where on-duty officers were forced to use PAVA spray on him and drew a Taser.
He was originally charged with battery and assaulting an emergency worker, however, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) offered no evidence at court.
The force’s Professional Standards Department challenged the decision but the CPS told them it wasn’t possible to have the charges reinstated.
An accelerated misconduct hearing was held at Police Headquarters in December, with the outcome published on the Gloucestershire Police website on Monday (28 April).
The delay in publishing was due to the Constabulary awaiting the update from the CPS.
Following the misconduct hearing, former PC Talbot was found to have breached the professional standards of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.
The hearing’s panel, which was chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Arman Mathieson, determined his actions amounted to gross misconduct and that he would’ve been dismissed without notice, had he not already resigned. His name has since been added to the Police Barred List.
Deputy Chief Constable Katy Barrow-Grint said: “Police officers were already at the pub carrying out enquiries in relation to another incident when a fight broke out.
“Instead of assisting his colleagues deescalate the situation, former PC Talbot, punched a man in the head.
“He failed to listen to the commands the other two officers were giving him and behaved aggressively, resulting in both officers deploying their Pava (pepper) spray on him. One officer also drew their Taser although didn’t discharge it.
“Whether on duty or off duty, police officers have a duty to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their role as a public servant and former PC Talbot will have known this. His actions risk damaging the public’s trust in the police service.”