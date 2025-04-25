Police have rescued a dog from an address in Lydney following reports that her owner was causing animal suffering.
Officers received an emergency call last Friday (April 18) reporting that a man had been seen beating his English Bull Terrier cross, in the town centre.
The man was identified along with further similar reports which suggested to police that this was not the first time the dog had been beaten.
A welfare check was made on the dog and she has now been taken away by the Dog Section for her safeguarding.
No arrests have been made but police continue to investigate, working closely alongside the RSPCA.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 369.