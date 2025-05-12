A SOUDLEY man pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to multiple driving offences.
Tony Hurst, 22, of Sutton Road, Soudley, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without valid insurance, and two counts of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
Hurst has been disqualified from obtaining a driving license for 42 months and he must complete 140 hours of unpaid work.
The offences first came to light following patrols by Forest Police in Cinderford, October last year, which resulted in a traffic stop.
Police say offences of this nature significantly increase the risk of accidents to both the driver and others on the road. Local police remain committed to taking action against individuals who commit these crimes.