A NEW bus route started in Cinderford yesterday (May 12), operated by Newport Bus.
The 710 route will operate twice a day between Mondays and Fridays, traveling from Cinderford Bus Station via Victoria Street, Kensley Vale, Valley Road, Station Street, Station Terrace, Denecroft Road and High Street back to Cinderford bus station.
Matt Bishop MP said: “Many people have reached out to me with concerns about the lack of frequent and accessible bus services in the area. This new route is a welcome step forward.”
Newport Bus allows bus users to pay cash, contactless or card, but those using cash will need to have correct change, as the travel provider does not give change.