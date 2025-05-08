CINDERFORD is in the top one percentile of Transport Related Social Exclusion (TRSE) risk areas in England, according to a report by Midlands Connect, a sub-national transport body.
TRSE is when people are unable to access opportunities, key services, and community life, and face major obstacles through the wider impacts of having to travel.
The report, released May 8, suggested the Cinderford West area in the Forest of Dean needs improved rail service frequency in low social opportunity areas, and improved access to jobs, education, and essential services.
Ridwan Nuhu, Midlands Connect Data analyst, and the report writer said: “Transport serves as a lifeline for everyone, one that connects people to economic opportunity, health and recreation, family and friends, and other important parts of everyday life.
"Midlands Rail Hub will boost their mobility, improve their quality of life and help people reach their full potential.
“This report explores transport related social exclusion - put simply this is being unable to access opportunities, key services, and community life as much as you want to or need to. It means facing major obstacles in life, being unable to access key destinations like the schools, hospitals or work. It really is that stark.”
The Forest of Dean was identified as one of eight districts in high or highest risk areas, with others including Leicester, Birmingham, Derby, Tamworth, Bosworth, and North Warwickshire.
In total, 325,437 people within the Midlands Rail Hub catchment area are at risk of social exclusion. This has prompted calls for delivery of a project to act as a ‘catalyst for economic growth’.
The Midlands Rail Hub plans to generate 13,000 jobs as part of a supply chain and an additional 300 apprentice opportunities, which could help ease the pressure on these areas.