THE Forest of Dean District Council is encouraging ‘not for profit’ voluntary and community groups to apply for this year's community grants funding before the deadline at 4pm, Friday, May 30.
The Community Grants Fund is aimed at building community capacity, rather than directly delivering services. It looks to support projects which sustain, strengthen and empower communities to become more inclusive - a key priority of the Forest of Dean District Council Plan.
The funding available to groups for 2025/2026 is £19,800, with one-off revenue grants of up to £3,000 available for constituted groups, and one-off grants of up to £500 available for non-constituted groups.
Cllr Jackie Dale, Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, said: “We’ve received some fantastic applications so far for this year’s community grants funding, but there’s still time to apply.
“Having heard from some of the beneficiaries from last year's grant, we’re aware of the positive impact this funding can have across the Forest of Dean. If you’re looking for funding opportunities for projects that support local projects, we’d strongly encourage you to apply before the deadline of May 30.
“I look forward to seeing all of the applications at the end of May and hearing more about the creative and inspiring work taking place across our communities.”
The council says the funding will support projects which reduce social isolation, improve wellbeing, and empower people to play an active part in our communities.
Projects that could be eligible for the funding may include activities which encourage food sharing, community food growing, feasting and learning,. The projects may also be about reducing food waste and seed, tool and clothes-share schemes.
More information about the Community Funding Grants, including suitability criteria, guidance notes and event details can be found on the Forest of Dean District Council website.