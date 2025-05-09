A FOREST of Dean film which explores the history and culture of the sculpture trail is making its way to Bristol.
The informative documentary originally premiered in Beechenhurst, December 2024, and found its way to Cinderford’s Palace Cinema in March this year.
This time, it will appear in Bristol’s Arnolfini Gallery on June 12 between 6.30pm and 8pm, accompanied by a talk from Rupert Martin, one of the original curators of the trail.
Sam Williams, maker of ‘Common Ground’ said: “The film offers a window into the early works and their interactions with time and nature. It reflects my personal journey through the Forest and its artworks, shedding light on the complex relationships we share with the landscape.”
The film was commissioned by the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first talks between the Forestry Commission and artists, which later led to the first sculptures on the trail in 1984.
Sam Williams added: “With the film, I was hoping to be able to connect a multitude of threads to shed light on different aspects of the Forest and of the origins of the Sculpture Trail.
“Not every sculpture past and present could be included but I wanted to offer a window on the early works and think about the different temporalities they exist within and the different extents to which they have been absorbed into the Forest itself.”
The film is fully subtitled and runs for around 20 minutes. While the event is free, it is advisable to book your place by visiting the website.
It is also available for viewing from 13-15 June, between 11am and 6pm. The screenings are in Arnolfini Gallery, 16 Narrow Quay, Bristol, BS1 4QA.