Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M5, from 9pm May 6 to 5am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M5, from 9pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12, lane closures for electrical works.
• M4, from 9pm May 6 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M4, from 9pm May 6 to 6am May 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M50, from 9am April 9 to 6pm May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 3 to junction 9, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• A449, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm May 14 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.