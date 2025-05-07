HEAR how the individual First and Second World War stories of the men on Sellack's War Memorial inspired the creation of a walking trail through the parish to honour their memory.
The event is being held this Saturday, May10t at Sellack (St Tysilio’s) Church [HR9 6QP] from 10.30am, It will be a panel discussion followed by an optional guided walk. Free tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk.
Each man’s story is inspiring; together they paint a picture of the impact of the two wars on the small, rural community of Sellack in South Herefordshire.
Local historian, Bill Webb, will talk with John Marshall about researching the men’s individual stories.
Mark Robinson will speak about why and how Sellack Parish Council created a circular walking trail of individual plaques to honour their memory; local resident, Claire, about why she sponsored a plaque. The audience will have the opportunity to ask question safter the initial panel discussion.
At noon, after the panel discussion finishes, audience members can choose to join a led walk around the three-and-a-half mile trail with the option to finish back at the church after one mile.
A ‘Self-Guided Walk of Sellack War Memorial Plaque Trail’ is available to download from the ‘War Memorial and Memorial Trail’ section of ‘The Parish’ on the Sellack Parish Council website.
The downloadable leaflet includes a map of the trail with the location of each of the individual plaques and information about the trail.
‘Sellack War Memorial Plaque Trail: from Concept to Reality’ and the ‘Self-Guided Walk of Sellack War Memorial Trail’ have been organised by Sellack Parish Council as part of the inaugural Herefordshire Histories Festival, a week of events across Herefordshire from May 10 to 18. Information about other events can be found on the Herefordshire Histories Festival website.