A TEAM from NHS Gloucestershire will be at Coleford clock tower tomorrow (May 9) between 10am and 3pm to speak with the community about the sensitive subject of death.
The NHS Information team will be out and about for Dying Matters Awareness Week, with the aim of lifting the stigma around something which people find hard to talk about.
Last year, the Deputy Director of Nursing, Integrated Commissioning, Health, Care and Communities at NHS Gloucestershire said: “We know that talking about death or dying can be tough and upsetting for those facing End of Life Care but planning, communicating and making our wishes clear is so important when it comes to having a good death.”
