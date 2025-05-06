DATES have been confirmed for Dementia Action Week events in the Forest of Dean.
The One Gloucestershire Dementia Team will be at the Orchard Trust, Lydbrook on Thursday, May 22 between 10am and 6pm, hosting interactive activities and a walk around the gardens.
On Monday May 19, The team will be at the library in Newent along with Age UK between 1.30pm and 4pm.
The events come as part of a larger initiative taking place from May 19 to May 25, which aims to encourage people to seek help and support if they, or a loved one, are experiencing signs of dementia.
Steve Shelley-King, Clinical Lead for Dementia at NHS Gloucestershire said: “With something like dementia, talking to people face to face is really powerful because sometimes it takes a conversation for someone to open up and start exploring the issues they have been facing.
“Sometimes individuals will want to find out about getting support and using services but for others it’s more about getting diagnosed or even things they can do to prevent dementia.
“Whatever the concerns are, having our experts there in person means we can start to answer those questions for people.”
Organisers want to stress the importance of starting conversations and asking questions, whether it’s how to reduce your risk of dementia, signs and symptoms, or anything that is causing concern or uncertainty.
Dementia is a syndrome, a group of related symptoms, associated with an ongoing decline in brain function. There are many different causes of dementia and different types.
In the UK, one in 11 people over the age of 65 have dementia and the number of people with dementia is increasing.
To help residents understand the condition more, NHS Gloucestershire developed a survey, which it invites you to complete online or by hand before June 20.
Jane Haros, Deputy Director of Nursing at NHS Gloucestershire said: “We would really appreciate some feedback from people. It will give us a really valuable insight into what matters to them and help us to shape services and support for those who have dementia and their loved ones.”
The One Gloucestershire team also has other events planned in the county for Dementia Action Awareness Week. You can find them at Tewkesbury Market Wednesday, May 21, and Arkell Community Centre on Friday, May 23 for a screening of ‘Oklahoma’ from 3pm to 6pm, where there will also be tea, coffee and cake served.
The news comes following a report in February that NHS Gloucestershire’s Ageing Well Team has a Dementia Action Day planned for every month in 2025.
If you want to find out more about dementia or Dementia Action Week, you can contact the Managing Memory Together service on 0800 694 8800 or email [email protected]. Further information about dementia is available online.
You can take part in the survey online or request a physical form at one of the events, where one of the partners of the initiative will be happy to help you.