The Liberal Democrats have retained the Newent seat on Gloucestershire County Council.
Cllr Gill Moseley successfully defended her seat, taking 920 votes, 27 per cent of the 3,371 cast.
Angela Gaskell of Reform UK was second with 887 votes 26 per cent of the total.
Conservative Clayton Williams was third with 696, which was 21 per cent.
Independent Julia Gooch polled 16 per cent of the votes with 534.
The Green Party’s Joanna Coull received 237 votes which was seven per cent.
Lynda Waltho got 97 votes for Labour which was three per cent.
The turnout among the 9,156 voters was 37 per cent.